IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,929 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,189,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CDW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.14.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

