IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.06 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,025,000 after purchasing an additional 404,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,307,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,904,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,430,000 after purchasing an additional 285,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.