IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in M&T Bank by 88.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $175.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.71.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.