IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 109.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.57%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

