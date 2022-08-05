Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.11% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.00. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

