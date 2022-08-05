Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,998,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,204,000 after purchasing an additional 627,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after acquiring an additional 200,680 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,841 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $616,791,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,109,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $109.40 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,462 shares of company stock worth $476,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.