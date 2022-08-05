Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 251.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,465 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amcor were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,418,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,602,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,477,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,402,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after buying an additional 810,866 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

