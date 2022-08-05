Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $16,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG opened at $128.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.32. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

