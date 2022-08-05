Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $154.87 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

