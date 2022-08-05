Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,371 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ventas were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 461.55%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

