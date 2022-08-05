IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $221.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $203.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

