IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $779,419.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,650.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,320 shares of company stock worth $54,800,753 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $123.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

