IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in KLA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 805,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $397.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,973 shares of company stock worth $697,514. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.