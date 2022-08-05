IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 104,966 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,966 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 374,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,318 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 79.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

NYMT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.38%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

