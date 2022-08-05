IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 25,526 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,526 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.51. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.