ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 80.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE ING opened at $9.50 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

ING Groep Announces Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.40) to €12.00 ($12.37) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.24) to €11.50 ($11.86) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.89) to €11.00 ($11.34) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.39) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

