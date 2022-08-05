Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 441,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 457.1% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 61,131 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.42 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

