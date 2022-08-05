Insider Buying: XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Acquires 1,417 Shares of Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,709.90).

XP Power Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,160 ($26.47) on Friday. XP Power Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,740 ($70.33). The stock has a market cap of £426.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,894.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,929.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About XP Power

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on XP Power from GBX 5,600 ($68.62) to GBX 4,020 ($49.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.