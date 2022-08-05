Insider Buying: XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Insider Acquires 1,417 Shares of Stock

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating) insider Jamie Pike bought 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £36,487.75 ($44,709.90).
XP Power Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of LON:XPP opened at GBX 2,160 ($26.47) on Friday. XP Power Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 2,150 ($26.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,740 ($70.33). The stock has a market cap of £426.28 million and a P/E ratio of 1,894.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,929.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,526.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19.
XP Power Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.46%.
About XP Power
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
