Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$214.21.

Shares of IFC opened at C$189.94 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$191.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.95. The stock has a market cap of C$33.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

