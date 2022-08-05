Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.