Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:IAS)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2022

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 93,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 270,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,379 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares during the period.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.