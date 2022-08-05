InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $97,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,712.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterDigital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in InterDigital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 789,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 716,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Articles

