Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Stake Trimmed by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $430,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

TAN stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.