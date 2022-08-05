Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Cut by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

