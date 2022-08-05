Investors Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Loop Capital lowered Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, CFO Karissa Cupito bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,524.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karissa Cupito bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,524.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,245.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 303,472 shares of company stock valued at $463,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Katapult in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

(Get Rating)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.