Investors Purchase Large Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

JOANN Stock Down 0.4 %

JOANN stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.16. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.46 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

JOANN Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the first quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JOANN by 920.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JOAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Articles

