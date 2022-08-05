Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,639 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.7 %

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

NYSE:INVH opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 154.39%.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.