Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $151.00 at Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.49. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

