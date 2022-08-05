Jason N. Gorevic Purchases 3,000 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) Director Jason N. Gorevic purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,977. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kemper Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $42.62 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.54) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 465,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,384,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

