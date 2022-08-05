Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS.
Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81.
Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
