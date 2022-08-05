Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 406.57% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 112,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,391,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,325.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

