Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). The consensus estimate for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Concert Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 516,912 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 82,473 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concert Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,651 shares in the company, valued at $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.