Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Green Plains Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GPRE stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

