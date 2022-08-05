Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ImmunityBio, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ImmunityBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IBRX opened at $4.23 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $12.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 825,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 374,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 383,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 199,019 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.