Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of REXR opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.63%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,009,629. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

