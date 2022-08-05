JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.