JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Analyst Downgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) shares fell 6.3% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.88. 18,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 961,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,880,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,078,706.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 201,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,487. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

