John Young Acquires 80,541 Shares of Haleon Plc (LON:HLN) Stock

Haleon Plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($307,913.15).

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN stock opened at GBX 305.20 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Haleon Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.90 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.13). The company has a market capitalization of £28.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,034.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.26) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

