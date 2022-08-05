Josh A. Wetzel Sells 1,250 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frontier Group Price Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Indigo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,778,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $16,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 4,014.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 541,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $4,789,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

