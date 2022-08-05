JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($116.49) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($115.46) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Vinci in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on Vinci in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Vinci Stock Up 0.7 %

EPA:DG opened at €93.10 ($95.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.73. Vinci has a 1 year low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 1 year high of €88.80 ($91.55).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

