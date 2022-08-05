KBC Group NV Buys 9,432 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,784,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,078.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 800,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after purchasing an additional 732,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,176,000 after purchasing an additional 730,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 27,501.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 630,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

