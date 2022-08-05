KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $192.44 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $129.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.49.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.