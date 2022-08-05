KBC Group NV Has $10.39 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $194.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $194.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.