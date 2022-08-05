KBC Group NV Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,548,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crown Castle International Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

CCI stock opened at $178.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

