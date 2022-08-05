KBC Group NV Has $8.93 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.7 %

EXC opened at $45.06 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.



