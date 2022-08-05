KBC Group NV Sells 5,765 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

