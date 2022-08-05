Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,208,763.48.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total value of C$75,553.94.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.56.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

