Kevin Garth Asman Sells 5,467 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total transaction of C$75,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,981.82.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVA shares. CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

