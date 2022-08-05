KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for HubSpot in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.87). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HubSpot’s current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HubSpot’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.00.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $355.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -259.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.61. HubSpot has a one year low of $257.21 and a one year high of $866.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah bought 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in HubSpot by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

