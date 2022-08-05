KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Clearwater Paper’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Clearwater Paper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CLW opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.95. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

