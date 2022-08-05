KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $11.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Generac Trading Down 2.2 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.71.

GNRC opened at $243.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. Generac has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Generac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Generac by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

